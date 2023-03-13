Cold tonight but warming up Tuesday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While most of this week will be dry it will be an active week especially with the swing in temperatures for the next 8 days. The best and only chance of precipitation will be Thursday into Thursday night.

Taking Action:

Frigid temperatures are expected tomorrow morning and again Friday through the weekend, with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens and even a few single digits. A reminder to heat your home properly to avoid a fire. Making sure space heaters are away from anything flammable or kids/pets that could knock them over. Also do not use your oven to heat your home. The fire danger threat will increase the next several days. Outdoor burning is not recommended. While it’s highest Wednesday and Thursday with the strong winds if you absolutely have to burn Tuesday, you must make sure it’s fully put out so it doesn’t reignite as winds increase by Wednesday. A strong cold front Thursday will lead to falling temperatures in the afternoon and rain eventually changing over to snow. Still several days before we get into specific details but could lead to hazardous roads as early as Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Bundle up through tomorrow morning, it will be cold. While it does warm up mid-week including temperatures staying in the 50s Wednesday night/Thursday morning, it gets cold again Friday and the weekend.

Normal High: 56/Normal Low: 33 (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds N/SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s (upper 50s out toward central KS). Winds SE/S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday but with wind gusts 35-45 mph. The strong wind gusts will continue the rest of the week which will lead to the potential for reduced visibility on any snow that falls Thursday into Thursday night despite minimal accumulation expected. It will also lead to a very cold Friday with wind chills likely in the 20s for much of the afternoon.

Long range models still don’t indicate any consistent days of ‘mild’ weather as we get toward the end of the month despite Spring officially beginning next Monday so get used to this type of weather pattern.

