Car with no headlights leads to the discovery of drugs in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After officials pulled over a car that was not using headlights as required, one man was arrested after drugs were allegedly discovered.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 13 NEWS that Lonnie D. Shopteese, 51, was arrested during the early-morning hours of Sunday, March 12.

During third shift hours, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said Shopteese had been pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation when he was seen driving without headlights.

During the stop, however, officials indicated that drugs and paraphernalia were found on Shopteese’s possession. It was also found that he had a warrant in another county.

Shopteese was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections around 1:30 a.m. on possession of opiates, possession of marijuana, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and driving without lights needed. He was also booked on his warrant.

Shopteese remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

