Car with no headlights leads to the discovery of drugs in Shawnee Co.

Lonnie Shopteese
Lonnie Shopteese(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After officials pulled over a car that was not using headlights as required, one man was arrested after drugs were allegedly discovered.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 13 NEWS that Lonnie D. Shopteese, 51, was arrested during the early-morning hours of Sunday, March 12.

During third shift hours, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said Shopteese had been pulled over late Saturday for a traffic violation when he was seen driving without headlights.

During the stop, however, officials indicated that drugs and paraphernalia were found on Shopteese’s possession. It was also found that he had a warrant in another county.

Shopteese was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections around 1:30 a.m. on possession of opiates, possession of marijuana, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and driving without lights needed. He was also booked on his warrant.

Shopteese remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Restitution hearing set for Topeka woman accused of $100K theft
A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation
file - Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) during the first half...
KU’s Self treated for blocked arteries, ready to get back to the court

Latest News

St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will have a Harvesters food...
Downtown Topeka church to sponsor Harvesters food distribution on Saturday
Officials attempt to identify a person of interest in an open case on March 13, 2023.
Burlington officials search for person of interest in open case
FILE
Mask restrictions loosened at LMH as officials navigate post-COVID world
Sheron Collins and Tyshawn Taylor at the Pennant
Pennant celebrates half-decade with local sports figures, deals