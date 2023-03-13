Burlington officials search for person of interest in open case
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Burlington need help to identify a person of interest in a recent case.
The Burlington Police Department says on Monday, March 13, that it needs the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a case that remains under investigation.
Officials indicated the man in question left the scene of a crime in a black Chevrolet passenger vehicle.
If anyone has information about the man or knows where he may be, they should report that information to BPD at 620-364-8757.
