Burlington officials search for person of interest in open case

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Burlington need help to identify a person of interest in a recent case.

The Burlington Police Department says on Monday, March 13, that it needs the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a case that remains under investigation.

Officials indicated the man in question left the scene of a crime in a black Chevrolet passenger vehicle.

If anyone has information about the man or knows where he may be, they should report that information to BPD at 620-364-8757.

