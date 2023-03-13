Burlington officials search for person of interest in open case

Officials attempt to identify a person of interest in an open case on March 13, 2023.
Officials attempt to identify a person of interest in an open case on March 13, 2023.(Burlington Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Burlington need help to identify a person of interest in a recent case.

The Burlington Police Department says on Monday, March 13, that it needs the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a case that remains under investigation.

Officials indicated the man in question left the scene of a crime in a black Chevrolet passenger vehicle.

If anyone has information about the man or knows where he may be, they should report that information to BPD at 620-364-8757.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Restitution hearing set for Topeka woman accused of $100K theft
A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation
file - Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) during the first half...
KU’s Self treated for blocked arteries, ready to get back to the court

Latest News

Lonnie Shopteese
Car with no headlights leads to the discovery of drugs in Shawnee Co.
St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will have a Harvesters food...
Downtown Topeka church to sponsor Harvesters food distribution on Saturday
FILE
Mask restrictions loosened at LMH as officials navigate post-COVID world
Sheron Collins and Tyshawn Taylor at the Pennant
Pennant celebrates half-decade with local sports figures, deals