Bernie Tourney golf tournament supports veterans, scholarships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of veterans is working to support other veterans through an upcoming event.

The Bernie Tourney is coming up in May. William “Big Poppa” Webster and Ryan Angle of the Combat Veteran Assoc. visited Eye on NE Kansas with details about the golf tournament.

The event is in its 16th year and celebrates 1st Sgt. Bernie Deghand. The Kansas National Guard soldier was killed in Afghanistan in 2006.

Proceeds from the tournament support local veterans with basic needs as well as provide scholarships. This year, the scholarship dollars will go to Deghand’s daughter.

The Bernie Tourney is Saturday, May 6 at Lake Shawnee Golf Course. You can register and find out about sponsorship opportunities at lsg-bernietourney2023.golfgenius.com.

The Combat Veteran Assoc. also plans a benefit ride in September. Proceeds from that event will go to adopt residents at Topeka’s Rose Villa, an assisted living community for veterans.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.