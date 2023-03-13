61 people, including 9 children, displaced after apartment complex fire

Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.
Officials said 61 people were displaced from their homes after an apartment complex fire.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A fire at a Connecticut apartment complex left 61 people displaced, including nine children.

The Hartford Fire Department said it responded to a call at an occupied 44-unit apartment complex just after noon on Friday.

Fire officials said they discovered a concealed fire in the walls of the second, third and fourth floors of the building.

In a statement, officials said they opened the walls up top to bottom, as well as the roof for vertical ventilation, to extinguish the fire.

WFSB reports there were no injuries to any of the residents or firefighters.

The apartment complex was deemed uninhabitable by city officials. A total of 34 units were affected, displacing 61 people, which included 52 adults and nine children. One of the units was vacant.

The Red Cross is working with the city’s Health and Human Services Department and the property owner to help the displaced families. Three families refused assistance.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Restitution hearing set for Topeka woman accused of $100K theft
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
file - Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) during the first half...
KU’s Self treated for blocked arteries, ready to get back to the court
Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian refugees play with frisbees as they wait in front of a gymnasium Tuesday,...
Biden administration lets Ukrainians who fled war stay in US
Officials attempt to identify this man on March 13 in connection to the shooting at Sunset Zoo.
RCPD attempts to identify man in connection to Sunset Zoo shooting
Some of the rocks are painted with popular characters and some are painted with complex...
Painted rocks scattered across the globe to spark joy
The Pentagon intends to load up on advanced missiles, space defense and modern jets in order to...
Defense budget speeds toward $1 trillion, with China in mind
FILE
Officials investigate after gun pulled during weekend argument