$30 million to be made available for aviation, healthcare, more in Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $30 million will be made available to help bolster the aviation, aerospace and healthcare workforces in the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Monday, March 13, that $30 million will be made available under the Aviation Learning Opportunities & Funded Training and Delivering Residents and Workforce grant programs.

KDOC indicated that the ALOFT program will provide $20 million to train, develop and expand to allow for new job opportunities in the aviation and aerospace industry. The DRAW program will provide $10 million to fund training development for high-demand employers - healthcare, education and technology-based entities and those who work with persons with disabilities.

The Department noted that a priority for the DRAW program is to increase new out-of-state residents. The funds were designated by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Executive Committee and approved by the State Finance Council in December.

“The state’s unprecedented surge in new economic opportunities for businesses is creating next-generation jobs and careers for Kansans,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These new funding sources will allow targeted investments in people that align with the needs of Kansas companies, while also growing our talented workforce by attracting more people to the state.”

KDOC said ALOFT applications can include construction costs for on-site training facilities, vendor training on machinery and equipment, supervisor and management salaries directly related to training, marketing and activities to encourage youth participation in aviation and aerospace careers as well as participation costs in the Kansas Registered Apprenticeship and Workforce AID programs. Awardees will have two years to complete projects and use all awarded funds.

Eligible ALOFT applicants include:

  • Aviation and aerospace manufacturers
  • Supply chain manufacturers which provide services, equipment and manufacturing for eligible aviation and aerospace manufacturers
  • Locally and city-owned airports

The Department indicated that DRAW applications can include construction of on-site training facilities, vendor training costs, machinery and equipment used just for training, course development costs and marketing and attraction costs to attract talent to Kansas. Awardees will have two years to complete projects and use all awarded funds.

Eligible DRAW applicants include:

  • Mobile workforce training providers
  • Healthcare providers
  • Education providers
  • Technology-based businesses
  • Employers working with the blind, visually, or hearing impaired, or those with disabilities
  • Employers hiring for positions determined as “high demand and high wage” by the Kansas Department of labor.

KDOC noted that applications open at 2 p.m. on Monday and submissions will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 24.

