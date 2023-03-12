Wichita 19-year-old pronounced dead following crash north of Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Wichita has been pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash north of Newton.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:05 p.m. on Friday, March 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 15 and NW 60th St. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Lillyan G. Koehn, 19, of Wichita, had been headed south on the highway when the car briefly went off the road to the right for an unknown reason.

KHP noted that Koehn overcorrected to the left and skidded when she entered the same lane as a 2016 Ford Escape driven by Katherine M. Unruh, 40, of Newton, as it had been headed north.

Officials said Unruh attempted to avoid Koehn’s car and went off the road to the right. Both vehicles collided in the east ditch.

KHP said Koehn was pronounced dead at the scene while Unruh was taken to Newton Medical Center with a possible injury. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

