Two arrested over the weekend following Council Grove manhunt

Colton Brady
Colton Brady(Council Grove Police)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people from Council Grove were arrested over the weekend after a manhunt led to a search warrant at a local apartment.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 11 p.m. on Friday, March 10, officials arrested Colton Brady, a man they had previously alerted residents was wanted.

Officials indicated a search warrant was executed at #42 Pioneer Village where Brady was found. He was then arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail on felony interference with law enforcement, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding felony warrant.

CGPD also said Morgan Ross, of Council Grove, was arrested during the incident. They were booked into jail on felony interference with law enforcement, introducing contraband into a correctional facility, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

Officials sent a special thank you to the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Kimber for their help in the manhunt.

