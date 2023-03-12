Topeka Tropics indoor football team set to make home debut

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the first iteration of the Topeka Tropics folded after its inaugural season, a new ownership group stepped up to purchase the team and they are excited to be able to bring football back to the capital city.

“Having a team here is just great for the town. Me and the other owners were all local business men and we see value in actually having a team, something that Topeka can be proud of and so we just kind of took it upon ourselves to kind of make it happen,” said Topeka Tropics co-owner Trevor Burdett.

The new owners are determined to build something that will last this time around.

“My biggest goal is to try to bring the town around it. You know we’re working with a lot of non-profits and some of the other organizations here in town to try to bring football to them that maybe they couldn’t see it in the past,” said Burdett.

They also want to make sure everybody is able to afford to come out and catch a game.

“Tickets are not like outrageously expensive... they start at like 15 bucks and this Monday game is spring break so we’re doing kids 12 and under for free,” Burdett said. “So it’s a great family activity, we’re gonna have some really cool stuff, we’re gonna have a kids zone for a bunch of games and activities for them to play,”

Players of the team say they have received a warm welcome from Topeka so far, but they all just have one goal for this season.

“Expectations... I mean in this league we wanna win. I mean winning it all is definitely the goal, right? And it goes week-by-week getting 1-0 each day. Building up to the game each Saturday or Monday night like this week... but that’s what we expect,” said Topeka Tropics wide receiver Max Novak.

The Tropics will play their first of six home games this season Monday, March 13 at the Stormont Vail Events Center against the Arlington Longhorns with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.

