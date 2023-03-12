Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation

Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.(Phil Anderson)
By Shayndel Jones and Victoria Cassell
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that the Topeka Fire Department was called to the TJ Maxx at 2107 SW Wanamaker Rd., after receiving reports about a strange odor that caused many employees and customers to begin coughing inside the store. According to dispatch, the call came in around 5:26 pm Saturday.

A shopper on the scene told 13 NEWS emergency crews were called after reports that someone released pepper spray near the entrance doors of the store. It is not clear if the pepper spray was sprayed on purpose.

According to the shopper people started coughing which led to the store being evacuated.

According to the shopper, AMR responded and provided breathing treatments to employees and customers. Dispatch says emergency crews were able to clear the scene around 6:40 pm.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self will not coach for the remainder of the Big 12 Tourney
Leo Wehrli
Rossville student in “dawg fight” against cancer
A large warehouse fire that started late Thursday afternoon continued to smolder Friday morning...
South Topeka warehouse fire still smoldering on Friday
Multiple fire crews are battling a fire at a warehouse complex near Forbes Field.
Crews battle South Topeka warehouse fire

Latest News

A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics leading to traffic stop arrest
Texas forward Dylan Disu (1) dunks the ball during the first half of the NCAA college...
Texas beats Kansas in Big 12 Championship
City of Manhattan has a new Parks and Rec. director
City of Manhattan has a new Parks and Rec. director
A Manhattan man was arrested for alleged domestic battery in Riley County.
One arrested for domestic battery in Riley County