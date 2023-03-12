Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that the Topeka Fire Department was called to the TJ Maxx at 2107 SW Wanamaker Rd., after receiving reports about a strange odor that caused many employees and customers to begin coughing inside the store. According to dispatch, the call came in around 5:26 pm Saturday.

A shopper on the scene told 13 NEWS emergency crews were called after reports that someone released pepper spray near the entrance doors of the store. It is not clear if the pepper spray was sprayed on purpose.

According to the shopper people started coughing which led to the store being evacuated.

According to the shopper, AMR responded and provided breathing treatments to employees and customers. Dispatch says emergency crews were able to clear the scene around 6:40 pm.

