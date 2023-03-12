Topeka Family searches for new home after blaze levels theirs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka family is looking for a new home after theirs was burned down in a fire. On Sunday, February 26th at around 7:14 a.m., the Soldier Township Fire Department was called to a residence at 650 NE Applewood Dr. on reports of a fire.

Parts of the house were completely burned down according to a family friend and neighbor, Teri Abernathy. The Hunter family says what wasn’t burned was unsalvageable due to the smoke.

Two people from the family of four had to be hospitalized.

The Hunter family says they even lost their pet dog, Olivia and a pregnant cat.

Teri says she set up a GoFundMe page to help support the family with medical bills and assistance with finding a new home. Teri says the family really hates asking for help, but could really use help.

The family says now they are looking to start over and thanks to the help of the community there is hope.

“I can’t even tell you how appreciative and thankful my family is to have so many people coming up for us like this, giving us all they can, doing anything we need for it. Even random people that I just bump up a conversation with either hand me a $20 bill or $40. That just happened last night. People are so kind today and I hope the world keeps getting better like this,” says Natalie Hunter, one of the victims of the fire.

To help support the Hunter family

