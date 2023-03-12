Texas beats Kansas in Big 12 Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - In a Bill Self-less Big 12 Tournament, the Jayhawks advanced all the way to the final, but ultimately fell to the No. 2-seeded Texas Longhorns 76-56 Saturday.

Both teams split the regular season. KU won the first meeting 88-80 in Lawrence on Feb. 6. The Longhorns won the second meeting 75-59 on March 4 in Austin, TX in the regular season finale.

Senior guard Kevin McCullar (back spasms) did not play. He will likely play in the NCAA Tournament. Junior guard Joseph Yesufu started in his place.

Kansas finished shooting 41% on the floor, 24% on three-point shots, and only 4 for 6 on free throws. They also finished with 15 turnovers.

Junior forward Jalen Wilson led KU with 24 points and 6 rebounds. Yesufu finished behind him with 11.

Kansas will now await its fate of the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon.

