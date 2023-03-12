Teen driver injured after car flips onto roof, slides along Kansas interstate

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teenage driver was injured after the car she was driving flipped onto its roof and slid along a Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 206 with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Officials noted that a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Lillian Kay Watson, 17, of McLouth, was headed west on the interstate when she lost control of the car due to the conditions of the road.

KHP said Watson’s vehicle veered to the left and hit the concrete barrier wall. The impact forced the vehicle to flip onto its roof and slide for about 530 feet. The car stopped on the inside shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Officials indicated that Watson was released at the scene with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

