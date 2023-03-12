Sunday forecast: Staying chilly but with sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the chilly temperatures from the past couple days will continue through Monday, at least there will be more sun. Monitoring a mid-week warm up but a strong cold front will lead to a cold air mass with precipitation to end the week.

Taking Action:

Be ready for frigid temperatures the next couple nights, in the 20s with wind chills in the teens and even a few single digits. A reminder to heat your home properly to avoid a fire. If you are using a space heater, keep it away from anything flammable or kids/pets that could knock them over. Also do not use your oven to heat your home.

A strong cold front Thursday will lead to falling temperatures in the afternoon and rain eventually changing over to snow. Still several days away before we get into specific details but it could lead to hazardous roads Thursday night and Friday morning.



March hasn’t been the nicest month at least recently, the last time temperatures were above 50° was the 7th. Looking in the long range (beyond the 8 day) models are continuing to trend towards temperatures remaining below average. This means Wednesday could be the warmest day for a while with Thursday seasonal before the cold front moves through.

Normal High: 56/Normal Low: 33 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 30s in extreme northeast KS with upper 40s south. Most spots in the low-mid 40s. Winds NW 10-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds N 10-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

After another frigid morning Tuesday, the afternoon will be in the low-mid 50s with 60s by Wednesday.

You’ll be waking up to very warm temperatures Thursday morning in the upper 40s-low 50s before the cold front and rain starts to cool temperatures down and eventually changing over to snow through Thursday evening.

This will set-up unseasonably cold temperatures Friday through Sunday with a slight warm up but staying cool early in the work week.

