Restitution hearing set for Topeka woman accused of $100K theft

A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing for restitution has been set for a Topeka woman accused of a six-figure theft from a Topeka property management company.

Shawnee County Court Records indicate that on Thursday, March 9, Judge Maban Wright approved that sentencing for Nicole D. Negrete, 35, of Topeka, be continued and resolved through restitution. A hearing has now been set for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, on the criminal assignment docket.

Negrete pleaded guilty in November to one count of making false information and one count of unlawful computer acts while her charge for theft by deception of more than $100,000 was dismissed.

13 NEWS previously reported that Negrete had been accused of the theft of around $100,000 from Bennett Property LLC between Jan. 1, 2017, and March 1, 2020. She had been arrested in December 2021 and was released on a $25,000 bond that same day.

