RCPD searches for runaway teen last seen over the weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are looking for a runaway teen who was last seen over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department says on Sunday, March 12, that it has started a search for Averex, a local runaway teen.

Officials indicated that Averex was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at his home in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Dr. in Manhattan.

RCPD said Averex is 13 years old, 5 feet tall, weighs about 95 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, black pants and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Averex’s whereabouts should report it to RCPD immediately at 785-537-2112 or the Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

