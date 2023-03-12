RCPD searches for runaway teen last seen over the weekend

Officials search for Averex on March 12, 2023.
Officials search for Averex on March 12, 2023.(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are looking for a runaway teen who was last seen over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department says on Sunday, March 12, that it has started a search for Averex, a local runaway teen.

Officials indicated that Averex was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at his home in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Dr. in Manhattan.

RCPD said Averex is 13 years old, 5 feet tall, weighs about 95 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, black pants and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Averex’s whereabouts should report it to RCPD immediately at 785-537-2112 or the Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
Two people were arrested during a search warrant on Friday, March 10 in Jackson County.
Two arrested during search warrant in Jackson County
A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics leading to traffic stop arrest
Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation
A Manhattan man was arrested for alleged domestic battery in Riley County.
One arrested for domestic battery in Riley County

Latest News

13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
13 News This Morning Birthday Club - 3/12/23
13 News This Morning Birthday Club - 3/12/23
Staying cool through early next week
The sun finally returns today
Hanover/Lebo State Championship
Lebo girls fall to Hanover