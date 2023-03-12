Police: Woman steals, crashes cruiser as trooper investigates traffic accident

Police in Louisiana said a woman stole and state police cruiser and crashed it.
By Ken Daley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana was arrested after police said she stole and crashed a state police trooper’s vehicle Saturday night.

Louisiana State Police said their troopers, along with deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, pursued and apprehended 24-year-old Bethany Holmes after she smashed the marked police unit into several vehicles during her escape attempt.

Authorities said the woman jumped into the cruiser and sped away while the state police trooper was talking to people involved in a traffic accident he was investigating in the parking lot of a mall in Metairie. The pursuit took place just after 7 p.m.

According to police, Holmes led law enforcement officers on a short pursuit and was involved in “multiple minor crashes” before she was stopped and arrested.

WVUE reports no injuries occurred in the incident.

Police said Holmes was charged with two counts of hit-and-run and single counts of aggravated flight from an officer, theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated battery.

She also was booked with driving without wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
FILE
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
Two people were arrested during a search warrant on Friday, March 10 in Jackson County.
Two arrested during search warrant in Jackson County
Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation
FILE - Riley County Police Department
One arrested for domestic battery in Riley County

Latest News

A boy and a man ride bicycles through floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Saturday, March 11,...
As atmospheric river exits, another awaits to hit California
Video shows the moments a chopper rescues a man trapped by a rising river.
VIDEO: Person rescued by helicopter over Salinas River in California
Nathaniel Turner
Kansas Supreme Court affirms no math error in man’s 80-to-life sentence
FILE
Officials warn drivers as closure set for 77th and Auburn Rd.
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine’s Bakhmut, think tank says