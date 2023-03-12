Police warn residents after Emporians defrauded by “Evergy” scammer

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have warned residents to be wary of who they do business with after multiple Emporians were recently defrauded by a scammer who claimed to be with Evergy.

The Emporia Police Department warned residents on Friday, March 10, that it has received reports of multiple defrauded Emporians who fell victim to a man on the phone who claimed to be from Evergy.

EPD indicated that victims reported the man told them they were behind in payments and that their power would be shut off within the hour. The scammer has asked for payments to be made over CashApp.

Officials noted that Evergy will not collect bill payments over a mobile app and will send letters to a home before power is disconnected.

EPD said residents should always verify who they do business with by hanging up and calling an official company number.

