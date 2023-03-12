One hospitalized after red light run on KC metro highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was hospitalized after a red light was run along a Kansas City metro highway over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:25 p.m. on Friday, March 10, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound Kansas Highway 7 and 47th St. in Shawnee with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Toyota passenger car driven by Emiko Del Rosario Asakawa, 38, of Shawnee, had been headed south on the highway and attempted to turn left on 47th St.

However, KHP said Asakawa ran a red light and hit a 2012 Toyota passenger car driven by Maria Marquez-Demarquez, 59, of Olathe, which had been headed north on the highway.

Officials indicated that Asakawa was released from the scene with suspected minor injuries. However, Marquez-Demarquez was sent to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

KHP noted that both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

