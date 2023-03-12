Officials warn drivers as closure set for 77th and Auburn Rd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have warned drivers in Shawnee Co. to prepare as a closure on 77th and Auburn Rd. is set for early in the week.

Officials with Shawnee County say that on Monday, March 13, officials will close the west leg of the 77th and Auburn Rd. intersection.

County staff indicated that the closure will begin at 9 a.m. and is set to conclude by 3 p.m. - weather allowing.

Officials also said the work is meant to replace a tube at the intersection. Drivers should follow all warning sings and be alert to allow workers and equipment in the area.

County staff said the following impacts to traffic will be made:

Northbound and southbound Auburn Rd. will remain open to traffic.

Turning from Auburn Rd. to eastbound 77th will be allowed.

Westbound traffic on 77th will be allowed to turn right or left onto Auburn Rd. - but not cross Auburn Rd.

Turning from Auburn to westbound 77th will be barred.

Eastbound traffic on 77th will not be able to access Auburn Rd.

Signed detours will not be provided.

