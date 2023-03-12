KU’s Self treated for blocked arteries, ready to get back to the court

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Men’s Head Coach Bill Self has been released from the hospital following treatment for blocked arteries and looks forward to getting back to the court.

The University of Kansas announced on Sunday, March 12, that Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self has been discharged from the University of Kansas Health System and returned to his home in Lawrence. He looks forward to rejoining the team next week.

“KU Coach Bill Self was discharged from The University of Kansas Health System today in good condition,” the Health System said in an update. “He arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8, complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns.”

Following a visit with Clinical Service Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley, Coach Self had a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed to treat blocked arteries. The hospital said he responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received,” said Coach Self. “I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with hem as the best time of the season gets underway.”

KU fell to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament, however, Selection Sunday is expected to soon be underway and fans will learn where the Jayhawks, as well as the Kansas State University Wildcats, will compete in the NCAA Tournament.

