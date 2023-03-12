Kansas will head to Des Moines for NCAA Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks know their fate and where they’ll begin their title defense in the NCAA Tournament.

KU took home the Big 12 regular season title but fell to Texas in the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City Saturday night.

They are now the No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament and the No. 1 seed in the West region. They are set to play in Des Moines, Iowa against Howard.

