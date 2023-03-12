Kansas Supreme Court affirms no math error in man’s 80-to-life sentence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed that there was no mathematical error made in an 80-to-life sentence imposed for a man convicted of multiple crimes.

In the matter of Appeal No. 125,505: State v. Nathaniel Turner III, the Kansas Supreme Court says that in 1992, Turner pled no contest to multiple felonies in three separate cases. Now, he is serving a combined sentence of 80 years to life in prison.

In the years after his conviction, court documents indicated that Turner unsuccessfully challenged his sentence in multiple ways. In his most recent challenge, he moved that the Wyandotte Co. District Court correct his sentencing journal entries. He claimed the entries were at odds with the actual sentence he continues to serve.

After the court’s denial of the motion, the Supreme Court said it affirmed the district court in a unanimous opinion written by Justice Melissa Standridge. It found the Court of Appeals had previously affirmed the Kansas Department of Correction’s calculations of 80 years to life. It also said the sentence accurately represents the sentence imposed.

The Court concluded that there was no mathematical or clerical error to correct in Turner’s sentence. He continues to serve his sentence for two 1991 robberies, an aggravated burglary, two aggravated robberies, aggravated sodomy and rape.

