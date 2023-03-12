Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2

By Sarah Motter
Mar. 12, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sentence for a man who unintentionally killed two people in Sedgwick Co. has been affirmed by the Kansas Supreme Court.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal No. 123,807:﻿ State of Kansas v. Tyler D. Deck, it affirmed Deck’s sentence.

In a per curiam decision, the Court indicated that it rejected Deck’s claim that the Sedgwick Co. District Court did not have the jurisdiction to sentence him on attempted unintentional second-degree murder as the crime he pleaded guilty to “was logically impossible to commit.”

The Court reasoned that a motion to correct an illegal sentence that alleged a defect in the charging document had fallen into the “collateral attack” category as inappropriate for courts to reverse a conviction that had become a final judgment. Therefore, it declined to address the claim’s merit.

Justice Dan Biles said he concurred and noted he would address the issue’s merits as the statute that governs a motion to correct an illegal sentence defense one as imposed by a court without jurisdiction. He held that for a charging document to be sufficient it must allege facts that would constitute a crime committed by the defendant. This document satisfied the requirements and allowed the district court to impose the sentence.

Deck remains in the Kansas Department of Corrections on his 2014 convictions of robbery and two counts of murder in the second degree.

