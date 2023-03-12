K-State begins NCAA Tournament in South Carolina

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine and Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a quick exit in the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas State now shifts its focus to March Madness.

The Wildcats lost to TCU in the Quarterfinal round 80-67 Thursday night but now they’re focusing on fixing their mistakes with a couple of days off before the action begins again.

They are now the No. 3 seed in the East region. They are set to play in Greensboro, South Carolina, and will play against Montana State.

