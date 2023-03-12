K-State begins NCAA Tournament in South Carolina

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a quick exit in the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas State now shifts its focus to March Madness.

The Wildcats lost to TCU in the Quarterfinal round 80-67 Thursday night but now they’re focusing on fixing their mistakes with a couple of days off before the action begins again.

They are now the No. 3 seed in the East region. They are set to play in Greensboro, South Carolina, and will play against Montana State.

