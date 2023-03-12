K-9 finds narcotics leading to traffic stop arrest

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug paraphernalia in Osage County. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, March 10th at around 11:27 pm, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at East 325th St., for a traffic violation.

According to the sheriff’s office a K9 was deployed during the stop, and narcotics were found.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle, Rodney L. Purcell, 59, of Melvern, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and transporting an open container.

