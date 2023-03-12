High School State Championship Results

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VARIOUS, Kan. (WIBW) - The basketball season has officially come to a close and who is taking home some hardware?

Blue Valley North def. Washburn Rural (G), 35-34

Hesston def. Marysville (B), 50-44

Tribune-Greeley def. Lebo (B), 49-43

Hanover def. Lebo (G), 59-34.

”I’m feeling real chipper right now and we had a chance and it was right there and it’s my fault as a coach that I didn’t have them better prepared for in game situations and that’s my fault and that loss is on me and I got out coached,” Washburn Rural head coach Kevin Bordewick said.

”How well we overcame adversity like so many obstacles and of course and no one believed in us and just to get to the championship is just spectacular thing to do,” Senior Brooklyn DeLeye said. “I have nothing but good things to say about these girls and we may have been a young team but everyone stepped up into there role and we were sisters all along this season.”

