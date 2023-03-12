Gladstone police identifies body of missing teenager

Jayden Robker.
Jayden Robker.(Provided by the FBI)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to a press release, Gladstone Police Department has identified the deceased person recovered on Friday, March 10 as Jayden Robker. Robker, 13, had been missing since Thursday, Feb. 2.

A body was recovered in a wooded area at 11:20 a.m. of Gladstone, Missouri. At that time, the identity had not been confirmed.

Autopsy reports no evidence of foul play.

The officers of both agencies have extended their deepest sympathies to Robker’s family.

Gladstone and Kansas City police departments are continuing to investigate the case.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
FILE
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
Two people were arrested during a search warrant on Friday, March 10 in Jackson County.
Two arrested during search warrant in Jackson County
Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation
FILE - Riley County Police Department
One arrested for domestic battery in Riley County

Latest News

Nathaniel Turner
Kansas Supreme Court affirms no math error in man’s 80-to-life sentence
FILE
Officials warn drivers as closure set for 77th and Auburn Rd.
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones during the second half of the NFL AFC...
‘I’m a Chief for life’: Chris Jones pledges loyalty to KC
Chelsey Unique Fears (left) Laurence Drake McCall (right)
Salina officials hunt for woman accused of child sex crimes