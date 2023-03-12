Fla. man recovers after medical condition leads to crash at Kan. toll booth

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Florida man is recovering in a Kansas hospital after a medical condition led to a crash at a southeastern Kansas toll booth.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1:20 a.m. on Friday, March 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Exit 92 on Interstate 35 in Butler Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2023 International semi-truck driven by Ilidio Barbosa Vicente, 62, of Orlando, Fla., had been headed west and attempted to exit at the Kansas Turnpike at Cossoday. However, Vicente crossed the center line and hit several items before he struck the barrier wall before the toll booth and came to a stop.

KHP noted that it was found Vicente had suffered a medical condition that led to the collision.

Officials said Vicente was taken to Susan B. Allen Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

