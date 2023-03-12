Fla. man recovers after medical condition leads to crash at Kan. toll booth

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Florida man is recovering in a Kansas hospital after a medical condition led to a crash at a southeastern Kansas toll booth.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1:20 a.m. on Friday, March 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Exit 92 on Interstate 35 in Butler Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2023 International semi-truck driven by Ilidio Barbosa Vicente, 62, of Orlando, Fla., had been headed west and attempted to exit at the Kansas Turnpike at Cossoday. However, Vicente crossed the center line and hit several items before he struck the barrier wall before the toll booth and came to a stop.

KHP noted that it was found Vicente had suffered a medical condition that led to the collision.

Officials said Vicente was taken to Susan B. Allen Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
FILE
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
Two people were arrested during a search warrant on Friday, March 10 in Jackson County.
Two arrested during search warrant in Jackson County
Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation
FILE - Riley County Police Department
One arrested for domestic battery in Riley County

Latest News

Nathaniel Turner
Kansas Supreme Court affirms no math error in man’s 80-to-life sentence
FILE
Officials warn drivers as closure set for 77th and Auburn Rd.
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
Chelsey Unique Fears (left) Laurence Drake McCall (right)
Salina officials hunt for woman accused of child sex crimes
FILE
One hospitalized after red light run on KC metro highway