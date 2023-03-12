Emporia State picks up first NCAA Tournament win in program history

MARYVILLE, MO. (WIBW) - Craig Doty’s program is soaring right now and an NCAA Tournament win has a nice ring to it, topping Northern State Saturday afternoon, 72-51.

Owen Long had a game-high 18 points, a career-high eight rebounds and four assists. Mayuom Buom had 16 and Levelle Ziegler provided 10. Emporia State controlled the game from the jump and continue to ride high.

This was the third NCAA Tournament game ever for Emporia State and the first since 2007.

They now play Minnesota Duluth Mar. 12 at 5 p.m. from Bearcat Arena in Maryville, Missouri.

