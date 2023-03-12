Denver driver hospitalized after semi-truck crashes into Kansas field

SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver from Denver was hospitalized in Salina after his semi-truck crashed into a field near Solomon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Interstate 70 and Solomon Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 International semi-truck driven by Randy Slife, 61, of Denver, had been headed east on the interstate when Slife lost control of the truck. The semi veered across the westbound lanes and ran north off of the I-70 as it hit a Kansas Department of Transportation fence.

Officials noted that Slife’s truck had crashed into a field where it came to a stop.

KHP said Slife was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

