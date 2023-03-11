USA Wrestling Kansas holds annual kids state wrestling tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of young athletes are in town this weekend for the 2023 Kansas State Wrestling Folkstyle Championship Tournament at the Stormont Vail Expo Center.

“Every year we convene here in Topeka to determine the best wrestler in Kansas at each age and weight group, from ages five to six-years-old all the way up to high school seniors and we’ve been doing it for over 50 years. It’s a great event. Wrestling is an awesome sport and we like to have everybody come out and watch and see what we have going on,” said USA Wrestling Kansas, Chairman, Will Cokeley.

Over 2,500 wrestlers are expected to show up during the tournament, setting a record for participation.

Officials say more girls have been joining the sport every year.

“Girls are 38% of the total number this year which is the largest percentage they’ve ever been across the country girl’s wrestling is the fastest growing sport in high school sports so we’re just following that up. There are a lot of young girls that are watching high school girls and college and Olympians and us wrestling is the national governing body for wrestling. We promote wrestling from age three all the way up to the Olympians, and like I said it’s the greatest sport,” said Cokeley.

The top six wrestlers will be awarded with plaques, a t-shirt and a bracket.

“A lot of excitement, it’s been a long hard season to get to this point and so now everybody is ready for the payoff and hopefully to get a plaque here at state. It’s exciting,” said Elk Co. Wrestling Coach, Miles Bidwell.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.