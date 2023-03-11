Two arrested during search warrant in Jackson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested during a search warrant on Friday, March 10 in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they served a narcotics warrant on a Holton residence. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant as a result of a drug investigation at 522 Indiana Ave. in Holton, Kan.

The subjects - April Knight, 39, and Gary Hards, 23, both of Holton - were arrested.

Knight was arrested with the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Probation Violation

Hards was arrested with the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Knight and Hards were booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility with bonds set at $5,000 for each.

