Two arrested during search warrant in Jackson County

Two people were arrested during a search warrant on Friday, March 10 in Jackson County.
Two people were arrested during a search warrant on Friday, March 10 in Jackson County.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested during a search warrant on Friday, March 10 in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they served a narcotics warrant on a Holton residence. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant as a result of a drug investigation at 522 Indiana Ave. in Holton, Kan.

The subjects - April Knight, 39, and Gary Hards, 23, both of Holton - were arrested.

Knight was arrested with the following charges:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Probation Violation

Hards was arrested with the following charges:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Knight and Hards were booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility with bonds set at $5,000 for each.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self will not coach for the remainder of the Big 12 Tourney
Leo Wehrli
Rossville student in “dawg fight” against cancer
Multiple fire crews are battling a fire at a warehouse complex near Forbes Field.
Crews battle South Topeka warehouse fire
A large warehouse fire that started late Thursday afternoon continued to smolder Friday morning...
South Topeka warehouse fire still smoldering on Friday

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 3-11-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 3-11-23
Former Topeka High softball star Nija Canady
Nija Canady back in Topeka
KPZ State Semifinals (G): Frankfort 38, Quinter 42
KPZ State Semifinals (B): Olpe 44, Wichita Classical 45