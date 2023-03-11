Two arrested during search warrant in Jackson County
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested during a search warrant on Friday, March 10 in Jackson County.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they served a narcotics warrant on a Holton residence. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant as a result of a drug investigation at 522 Indiana Ave. in Holton, Kan.
The subjects - April Knight, 39, and Gary Hards, 23, both of Holton - were arrested.
Knight was arrested with the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Probation Violation
Hards was arrested with the following charges:
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Knight and Hards were booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility with bonds set at $5,000 for each.
