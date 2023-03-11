Topeka residents must have permit to burn wood on property

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Spring cleaning for the yard can bring piles of sticks and fallen limbs. It’s okay to burn it - as long as you have one important thing.

“Anywhere in the City of Topeka where you are burning an kind of wood debris, you do need to have a residential burning permits,” said Alan Stahl.

Permits are free, and last the whole year. You can get one through the Topeka Fire Department.

Once you have that, you can move onto the next step.

“What we really ask is that you are 50 feet from any structure and that includes any privacy fences and your house,”.

TFD says they will come out to your property, to assist with safe burning.

“We’re gonna look above it and make sure that is clear too, we don’t want you to burn under any power or phone lines. Other things that we are going to make sure that you have is an available water source.”

If you are burning unpainted wood or twigs, you are good to go. But, burning plastic, leaves and painted wood is prohibited.

Regardless of what you are burning, be aware of the smoke.

“Any type of smoke is obviously not good for you, some are better than others. When we have a lot of matter in the air that can cause irritation to the lungs or allergies, just be aware of that,”.

If you are looking to burn, you must call dispatch so they can approve the conditions.

