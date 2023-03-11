A rainy start to the weekend, dry and cool Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the rainy start to the weekend with dry conditions Sunday through the first half of next week. Overall it will remain cool but at least with more sun than the past several days with Wednesday the warmest day of the next 8-10 days.

Taking Action:

Rain will exist for most of today somewhere in northeast KS, doesn’t mean it will rain all day in one particular area. Most spots will get 0.05″-0.20″ so nothing heavy either. DST begins tonight: Make sure you are testing/changing the battery of your smoke detector, carbon monoxide detector and your weather radio. Monitoring a cold front toward the end of the work week with the potential for precipitation including winter precipitation so stay updated and check the forecast daily for updates.

With many kids on Spring Break be ready for a cool week not only in northeast KS but for most of the country. There will be a warm up for the middle part of the week before cooler air moves in to end the week and next weekend.

Normal High: 55/Normal Low: 33 (WIBW)

Today: Rain likely. Highest chance for rain will be from 9am-4pm. While lightning is a very low probability, it can’t be ruled out near and south of I-35. There is also a very low probability of winter precipitation mixing in with some of the rain along the Nebraska border which could lead to a few slick spots. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds SE/NE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds N 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in mid 40s to low 50s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

The start of the week will start out cold with temperatures in the 20s Monday and Tuesday morning and wind chills in the teens with highs starting to warm up by Tuesday. Tuesday through Thursday won’t be bad temperature wise although a cold front Thursday has the potential to bring colder temperatures in the afternoon vs the morning.

After today, precipitation returns late Wednesday night through early Friday morning. This will continue to be fine tuned as we get closer especially with respect to precipitation type and the possibility Friday morning’s commute may be hazardous.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.