One arrested for domestic battery in Riley County

A Manhattan man was arrested for alleged domestic battery in Riley County.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after allegedly causing domestic battery in Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department said the subject - Anthony Toliver, 33, of Manhattan - was arrested on March 11 near Clafin Rd and Givens Rd in Riley County.

Toliver was booked into the Riley County Correctional Facility on the following charge:

  • Domestic Battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family or person in a dating relationship

Bond is set at $2,000.

