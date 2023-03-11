One arrested for domestic battery in Riley County
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after allegedly causing domestic battery in Riley County.
The Riley County Police Department said the subject - Anthony Toliver, 33, of Manhattan - was arrested on March 11 near Clafin Rd and Givens Rd in Riley County.
Toliver was booked into the Riley County Correctional Facility on the following charge:
- Domestic Battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family or person in a dating relationship
Bond is set at $2,000.
