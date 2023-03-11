One arrested for domestic battery in Riley County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after allegedly causing domestic battery in Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department said the subject - Anthony Toliver, 33, of Manhattan - was arrested on March 11 near Clafin Rd and Givens Rd in Riley County.

Toliver was booked into the Riley County Correctional Facility on the following charge:

Domestic Battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family or person in a dating relationship

Bond is set at $2,000.

