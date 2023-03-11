Ms. Wheelchair Kansas to host 18th annual crowning ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ms. Wheelchair Kansas is hosting its 18th annual crowning ceremony.

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas announced the crowning ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Lawrence, Kan. The ceremony is open to the public and free of charge. The ceremony will include speech presentations by the contestants, a keynote speech from Amanda Stanley, City Attorney for Topeka, farewell from the current titleholders, and the crowning of the new Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas.

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas said the mission of the program is to annually select one woman who is wheelchair-mobile and will advocate, educate, and empower people on a state level. This is a competition to select the most articulate, accomplished delegate who will serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in Kansas. The crowned titleholder will have the opportunity to travel throughout the state educating various groups about the issues of importance to people with disabilities. She will share her voice and platform with the community through presentations, public appearances, and interaction with the media. Her reign will lead up to an opportunity to attend the national competition in August where she will represent Kansas and compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America.

Magda Carlos-Trevino of Olathe and Daija Coleman of Atchison are competing in the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Kansas competition. The contestants will participate in activities from March 17 to 19 to prepare for Sunday’s crowning. The contestants will be scored during four different events, including two personal interviews, a platform speech presentation, and on-stage questions. Judges will decide on the participants based on their accomplishments, self-perception, communication, and projection skills. The contestants will also take part in a variety of informative sessions on such topics as empowerment, advocacy, and working with the media, and will be giving back to the community by hosting a food drive for “Just Food” in Lawrence.

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas said they will also announce the new Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas. The Little Miss program gives the younger generation of 5-12-year-olds the opportunity to educate, meet people, share their voice, and learn from adult role models. Leslie Lane of Wichita, the current Little Miss, will pass her title onto the next young role model at this year’s ceremony.

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas was created in 1972. This is the 19th year that Kansas will be represented at the national competition. The reigning titleholder, Marci Clare of Abilene, has worked in the past year to empower Kansans and spread her platform of “There’s No Place Like Home.” She will say farewell at the crowning ceremony and will pass her crown to the 2023 titleholder.

For more information, contact Carrie Greenwood, President and CEO of Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, at (785) 633-7255 or email at mswheelchairkansas@yahoo.com. More information can also be found on the Ms. Wheelchair Kansas website at www.ms.wheelchairkansas.org.

