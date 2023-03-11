Magistrate judge vacancy filled in Scott County

The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Shairlyn Wasinger to fill a...
The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Shairlyn Wasinger to fill a magistrate judge vacancy in Scott County.(Pixabay)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected Shairlyn Wasinger to fill a magistrate judge vacancy in Scott County.

Kansas Judicial Branch announced Wasinger’s new position will be effective on her swearing-in. Currently, she is an English and speech teacher at Scott Community High School. She fills a vacancy created by Judge Edward Frock’s Jan. 2 resignation.

The 25th Judicial District includes Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties.

Kansas Judicial Branch said to be considered for a district magistrate judge, a nominee must be:

  • A resident of Scott County at the time taking office and while holding office,
  • A graduate of a high school, secondary school, or equivalent, and
  • Either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months

The nominating commission selects whom to appoint to fill magistrate judge positions.

