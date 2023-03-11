KU defeats Iowa State, will defend Big 12 title

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks will defend their Big 12 title.

No. 1 Kansas defeated No. 5 Iowa State 71-56 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Senior Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 25 points, added ten rebounds, and went 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

Freshman Gradey Dick and junior Dajuan Harris Jr. followed with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

KU is now 28-6 on the season and will make their fourth appearance in the Big 12 championship in the last five years.

They will face the winner of tonight’s No. 6 TCU-No. 2 Texas matchup. The championship game is on March 11.

