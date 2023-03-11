KU defeats Iowa State, will defend Big 12 title

Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes (13) passes under pressure from Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10)...
Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes (13) passes under pressure from Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.((AP Photo/Charlie Riedel))
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks will defend their Big 12 title.

No. 1 Kansas defeated No. 5 Iowa State 71-56 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Senior Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 25 points, added ten rebounds, and went 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

Freshman Gradey Dick and junior Dajuan Harris Jr. followed with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

KU is now 28-6 on the season and will make their fourth appearance in the Big 12 championship in the last five years.

They will face the winner of tonight’s No. 6 TCU-No. 2 Texas matchup. The championship game is on March 11.

