Kansas Prep Zone: State Semifinal Results

KPZ State Semifinals (G): WRHS 51, Blue Valley 39
KPZ State Semifinals (G): WRHS 51, Blue Valley 39(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VARIOUS, Kan. (WIBW) - With one game to go before the state championship, who will be moving on?

Andover def. Highland Park (B), 55-44 - The Scots play Blue Valley North in the third place game at two p.m. on Saturday.

Washburn Rural (G) def. Blue Valley, 51-39 - The Junior Blues play Blue Valley North at Koch Arena on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

Goodland def. Silver Lake (G), 54-51 - The Eagles play Phillipsburg in the third place game at Hutchinson Sports Arena on Saturday at noon.

Marysville (B) def. Galena, 45-42 - Marysville will play Hesston on Saturday at Hutchinson Sports Arena at 6:15 p.m.

Wichita Classical def. Olpe (B), 45-44 - The Eagles will play Montezuma-South Gray for third place at United Wireless Arena at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Lebo (G) def. Bucklin, 52-37 - Lebo will play Hanover for the title on Saturday at Barton Community College at 4 p.m. Also, the boys will play Tribune-Greeley at 6:15 p.m in the state championship.

Quinter (G) def. Frankfort, 42-38 - Frankfort will play Norwich on Saturday at United Wireless Arena in the third place game at noon.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self will not coach for the remainder of the Big 12 Tourney
FILE
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
Multiple fire crews are battling a fire at a warehouse complex near Forbes Field.
Crews battle South Topeka warehouse fire
FILE
Hy-Vee settles with EPA after product claimed removed found in Overland Park
Police took a woman into custody after a slow-speed chase ended Thursday morning in the 3200...
Woman in custody after slow-speed chase ends in south Topeka

Latest News

Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes (13) passes under pressure from Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10)...
KU defeats Iowa State, will defend Big 12 title
KSU's Keyontae Johnson and KU's Jalen Wilson are Naismith Player of the Year semifinalists.
KU’s Wilson, KSU’s Johnson named Naismith Player of the Year semifinalists
KSU's Jerome Tang and KU's Bill Self are among semifinalists for Naismith Men's College Coach...
Tang, Self both named Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalists
Wide receiver, Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball after catching a pass...
Longtime Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor dies at age 80