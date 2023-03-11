Kansas Prep Zone: State Semifinal Results

VARIOUS, Kan. (WIBW) - With one game to go before the state championship, who will be moving on?

Andover def. Highland Park (B), 55-44 - The Scots play Blue Valley North in the third place game at two p.m. on Saturday.

Washburn Rural (G) def. Blue Valley, 51-39 - The Junior Blues play Blue Valley North at Koch Arena on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

Goodland def. Silver Lake (G), 54-51 - The Eagles play Phillipsburg in the third place game at Hutchinson Sports Arena on Saturday at noon.

Marysville (B) def. Galena, 45-42 - Marysville will play Hesston on Saturday at Hutchinson Sports Arena at 6:15 p.m.

Wichita Classical def. Olpe (B), 45-44 - The Eagles will play Montezuma-South Gray for third place at United Wireless Arena at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Lebo (G) def. Bucklin, 52-37 - Lebo will play Hanover for the title on Saturday at Barton Community College at 4 p.m. Also, the boys will play Tribune-Greeley at 6:15 p.m in the state championship.

Quinter (G) def. Frankfort, 42-38 - Frankfort will play Norwich on Saturday at United Wireless Arena in the third place game at noon.

