Former Topeka High softball star Nija Canady back in Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a nice homecoming for Stanford’s Nija Canady, who pitched against Kansas Friday afternoon.

Canady has thrown two no-hitters already this season and was lights out again against the Jayhawks. She tossed four innings, allowing just two hits and had 10 strikeouts in their 9-0 win.

Canady’s parents were in Lawrence to cheer her on.

”Cold and different but yes we’re lovin it,” Nija’s Dad Bruce said. “Glad she’s back home, back in this area so she can see some of her friends, old classmates family. She did put in the work, she’s been playing against all the girls playing against boys all of her life. now’s her time.”

“We’re loving them you know this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for her and now she’s just shining. It’s her time, I love it,” Nija’s Mom Katherine said.

Canady is a perfect 8-0 with 89 strikeouts and Canady has yet to allow a run this season.

