Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children

A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.(dlewis33 via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s wife has died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also killed their 7-year-old son.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Cook County officials said Friday.

Seven-year-old Ezra Stewart was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, the day after the fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has said.

The boy, his mother and his two sisters, ages 2 and 7, suffered from smoke inhalation and were rushed to hospitals Tuesday night after being rescued from the burning home.

Firefighter Walter Stewart, who lived in the house, was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his wife CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Police said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self will not coach for the remainder of the Big 12 Tourney
FILE
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
Multiple fire crews are battling a fire at a warehouse complex near Forbes Field.
Crews battle South Topeka warehouse fire
FILE
Hy-Vee settles with EPA after product claimed removed found in Overland Park
Police took a woman into custody after a slow-speed chase ended Thursday morning in the 3200...
Woman in custody after slow-speed chase ends in south Topeka

Latest News

File - From left to right, Madeleine Moreau, of France (silver medallist, 139.34 points);...
Pat McCormick, 4-time Olympic diving champion, dies at 92
FILE - Paul Flores puts on a new N95 mask Aug. 3, 2021, at a preliminary hearing in San Luis...
Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart gets 25 years to life
Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes (13) passes under pressure from Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10)...
KU defeats Iowa State, will defend Big 12 title
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession