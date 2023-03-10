Truck driver hospitalized after crash early Friday off I-35 on Kansas Turnpike

CASSODAY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was hospitalized after a crash early Friday off Interstate 35 along the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:18 a.m. Friday off I-35 at the Cassoday exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2023 International semitrailer was traveling west as it was taking the turnpike’s Cassoday exit.

The patrol said the semi crossed the center yellow line and struck several items before it came to rest on the barrier wall in front of the toll booth.

The patrol said the driver was found to be having a medical condition.

The driver, identified as Ilidio Barbosa Vicente, 62, of Orlando, Fla., was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the patrol said.

Vicente, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.