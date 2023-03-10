Topeka Zoo opens new Giraffe and Friends Exhibit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The newest $8.3-million-dollar zoo expansion opened its doors to the public Friday morning.

Animal and zoo lovers can now enjoy the new Giraffe and Friends exhibit at the Topeka Zoo, just in time as kids go out for spring break. Waylon Rogers was among the first kids to see the giraffes in their new facility. Rogers might have questioned the smell, but he said he approved overall.

“I was grossed out,” said Rogers. “It smelled like poopoo, but it’s so cool.”

Despite the cold temperatures, the community joined the celebration to witness the long-awaited newest renovations to the Topeka Zoo. Valerie Renyer, a preschool teacher, said she’s overjoyed to have witnessed this with her son.

“Kids don’t just get to see animals up close like this every day,” said Renyer. “It gives them a chance to; I mean, they’re really close right now, so it’s really good for kids to experience it.”

Brendon Wiley, zoo director, was joined by city leaders for the ribbon cutting while also expressing his gratitude towards all the donors and volunteers who have made the new expansion possible.

Kids filed inside the new facility after the ribbon cutting, taking their first look at the giraffes on a more personal level. Addison Cook, who was excited to see the long-neck mammals, said she’s hoping her summer is filled with lots of zoo trips.

“I think I would like to maybe come back,” said Cook.

You can find more information on tickets and animals on the zoo’s website.

