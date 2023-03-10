Topeka Zoo opens new Giraffe and Friends Exhibit

The newest $8.3-million-dollar zoo expansion opened its doors to the public Friday morning.
The newest $8.3-million-dollar zoo expansion opened its doors to the public Friday morning.(WIBW-TV)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The newest $8.3-million-dollar zoo expansion opened its doors to the public Friday morning.

Animal and zoo lovers can now enjoy the new Giraffe and Friends exhibit at the Topeka Zoo, just in time as kids go out for spring break. Waylon Rogers was among the first kids to see the giraffes in their new facility. Rogers might have questioned the smell, but he said he approved overall.

“I was grossed out,” said Rogers. “It smelled like poopoo, but it’s so cool.”

Despite the cold temperatures, the community joined the celebration to witness the long-awaited newest renovations to the Topeka Zoo. Valerie Renyer, a preschool teacher, said she’s overjoyed to have witnessed this with her son.

“Kids don’t just get to see animals up close like this every day,” said Renyer. “It gives them a chance to; I mean, they’re really close right now, so it’s really good for kids to experience it.”

Brendon Wiley, zoo director, was joined by city leaders for the ribbon cutting while also expressing his gratitude towards all the donors and volunteers who have made the new expansion possible.

Kids filed inside the new facility after the ribbon cutting, taking their first look at the giraffes on a more personal level. Addison Cook, who was excited to see the long-neck mammals, said she’s hoping her summer is filled with lots of zoo trips.

“I think I would like to maybe come back,” said Cook.

You can find more information on tickets and animals on the zoo’s website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self will not coach for the remainder of the Big 12 Tourney
FILE
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
Multiple fire crews are battling a fire at a warehouse complex near Forbes Field.
Crews battle South Topeka warehouse fire
Police took a woman into custody after a slow-speed chase ended Thursday morning in the 3200...
Woman in custody after slow-speed chase ends in south Topeka
FILE
Hy-Vee settles with EPA after product claimed removed found in Overland Park

Latest News

Live at Five
Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners is hosting the Shawnee County Career Expo.
Shawnee County Board of Commissioners hosts career expo
Kansas State University awarded the K-State Civic Leadership Scholarship to three high school...
K-State awards scholarship to three high school seniors
Ted Ensley, center, was honored by Shawnee Co. Commissioners in August 2021. The retired...
Memorial planned for long-time Shawnee Co. Commissioner