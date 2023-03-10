Topeka & Shawnee Co. Library plans busy schedule of Spring Break activities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - March is springing into action at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

They’re hosting a series of events that the whole family will enjoy, especially with spring break getting underway for many area schools.

Diana Friend with TSCPL visited Eye on NE Kansas with details of the activities they have planned.

The fun starts this weekend. Renowned classical guitarist Peter Fletcher will present a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in Marvin Auditorium.

The concert is followed by a full slate of activities during the week. Then, Sunday, March 19, video game enthusiasts are invited to the Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament. It will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. March 19 in Marvin Auditorium. You can register on site or in advance at https://events.tscpl.org/event/8060976.

You can find the full list of Spring Break events at events.tscpl.org/events

Spring Break at the library March 11-19

Every day: Negro Baseball League Museum’s Shades of Greatness art exhibit in the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery – all ages

Every day: Youth Art Month Exhibit showing the Kansas K-12 student5 artwork in the library’s main hall, atrium and near the holds-pick up room.

M-F from - 1-2pm - STEAM Power – Art meets Science for elementary and teens to explore the science of artmaking in a variety of hands-on projects like making rocket ships, MC Escher style art, hand model, metamorphosis and in paint on water.

M-F from 3:15-4:15pm – School is out, but the Harvester’s snacks are being served in the Learning Center

Mon, Mar 13 - 3- 5pm - Teen Art – Explore Art Styles with Jenn in the Edge teen room

Tue, Thurs & Fri, Mar 14, 16,17 - 3-5pm – Game On! Board and video game the Edge teen room

Wed, Mar 15, 3-5pm , Level 2 Tech Center – Sound Factory: teens explore the Level 2 Recording Studio and learn the art of producing music.

Sat, Mar 18, 10-11am – 3D Printing Workshop in the L2 Tech Center – learn how to choose a 3D design, scale it and slice it using the Cura software, then print it using the 3D printer.

Sat. Mar 18, 2-3pm – Harp Roundtable – learn about the harp from experts Jim Mosher, Rob Banks and Leah Nigus. You might even have a chance to play a harp!

