Tang, Self both named Naismith Coach of the Year semifinalists

KSU's Jerome Tang and KU's Bill Self are among semifinalists for Naismith Men's College Coach...
KSU's Jerome Tang and KU's Bill Self are among semifinalists for Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU and K-State both have something to brag about in the men’s basketball Coach of the Year race.

The Wildcasts’ Jerome Tang and the Jayhawks’ Bill Self were both named semifinalists for Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year.

The final 10 also include Jeff Capel of Pittsburgh, Chris Collins of Northwestern, UCLA’s Mick Cronin, Dusty May of Florida Atlantic, Purdue’s Matt Painter, Kelvin Sampson of Houston, Shaka Smart of Marquette, and Texas’ Rodney Terry.

Tang is in his first year leading K-State’s men’s team. He previously served as an assistant at Baylor. Picked 10th in the preseason Big 12 poll and armed with only two returning players, Tang guided the Wildcats to 23 wins and a tie for third place in the regular season standings. The Wildcats lost to TCU in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal.

Self is in his 19th season with the Jayhawks, leading them to another Big 12 regular season title. Before tipoff of their Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal, KU announced Self was admitted to the hospital with an undisclosed illness. He underwent what was described as a “routine procedure” and is recovering, but will be off the bench for at least the rest of this weekend.

