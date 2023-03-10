South Topeka warehouse fire still smoldering on Friday

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large warehouse fire that started late Thursday afternoon continued to smolder on Friday morning, as investigators were seeking to determine the cause of the blaze.

Shawnee Heights fire crews remained at the scene past mid-morning Friday as smoke continued to come out of the south end of a block-long warehouse building in the Forbes Industrial Park, 929 S.W. University Blvd., just east of the Montara area.

Additionally, a small amount of flames could be seen inside south end of the building on Friday morning, amid charred remains and twisted metal.

A property manager for the building told 13 NEWS on Friday morning that the fire destroyed a 40,000-square-foot section on the south end of the warehouse, one of 12 large structures at the industrial park.

The property manager said four businesses were displaced as a result of the fire: Evergy; Capital Express; Superior Installation Services; and CoreFirst Bank and Trust. The businesses were storing office equipment in the warehouse.

Shawnee Heights Fire District officials said the blaze was reported around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews responded to find smoke coming from the building and began fighting the fire.

A short time after their arrival, fire crews took a “defensive” position as they began fighting the fire from outside the structure. The building’s roof caved in Thursday night.

Officials on Friday morning said a firewall at the north end of the section of the warehouse that caught fire helped keep the blaze from extending north into other areas of the building.

Other fire departments responded to the scene for mutual-aid support. They included the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority Fire Department; the Kansas Air National Guard 190th Refueling Wing Fire Department; the Topeka Fire Department; and the Mission Township Fire Department.

Crews from the Shawnee Heights fire department remained on the scene through the night and into Friday morning.

Additionally, investigators from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Topeka Fire Department were on the scene Monday morning to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported in the blaze and a damage estimate wasn’t available late Friday morning.

