Silver Lake educator will retire after 39 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Lake educator will retire after nearly four decades of service.

Silver Lake USD 372 announced the retirement of long-time employee Warren Bledsoe on March 10.

Bledsoe served in the public education sector for 39 years — 34 years have been at Silver Lake USD 372.

Currently, Bledsoe serves as the Silver Lake Junior/Senior High assistant principal and athletic director. He had also served as a classroom teacher and assistant principal.

He also coached various sports, such as track, football, golf, and boys’ basketball. As an assistant football coach, he was part of six state championships and nine state runner-up finishes.

Additionally, Bledsoe was recently named the 2023 Kansas Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (KIAAA) Athletic Director of the Year for district two. This award is voted on by other athletic directors from across the state.

“Warren is the person who does so much behind the scene that you don’t even know because it just gets taken care of, said Brad Womack, superintendent of Silver Lake USD 372. “We are so grateful for the years he has dedicated to our students and staff, and wish him nothing but the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his life.”

Regarding his retirement, Bledsoe is looking forward to spending time with his wife and grandchildren and investing in his many hobbies.

