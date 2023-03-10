Shawnee County Board of Commissioners hosts career expo

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners is hosting the Shawnee County Career Expo.

Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners announced the Shawnee County Career Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at the Shawnee County Health Department at 2600 SW East Circle Drive.

They are hiring for multiple departments across Shawnee County. The positions offer robust benefits options, and some specific positions offer a $1,500 hiring bonus.

Participating departments are recruiting job seekers for job opportunities in:

  • Department of Corrections
  • Public Works
  • Sheriff’s Office
  • Weed Department
  • Treasurer’s Office
  • Parks and Recreation
  • Courts
  • Audit Finance
  • Health Department
  • Planning Department

See all open positions for Shawnee County located here.

See all open positions for Shawnee County District Court here.

Shawnee County Board of Commissioners said all attendees must park in the far east parking lot across MacVicar Street.

