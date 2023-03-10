Shawnee Co. Commissioner reflects on legacy of Ted Ensley, looks ahead to county’s career expo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays said the county’s parks will always bear the handprints of Ted Ensley.

Ensley, who served 31 years as the county’s parks and rec superintendent and 16 years as a commissioner, passed away Thursday.

Mays appeared Friday on Eye on NE Kansas. He reflected on the impact Ensley had on Shawnee County, most notably for his efforts to develop the area around Lake Shawnee.

“Anyone who ever had an experience with him, I think it was always a really great experience,” Mays said. “He really had a hand in so many things in our county. You can’t spend 16 years in this role without making a positive impact in a number of different places. I think the parks are really the thing he touched the most in his tenure.”

On the theme of the county’s parks, Mays also discussed Monday’s planned dedication of the new mini-train at Gage Park. An opening ceremonial featuring a ceremonial first run will be at 9 a.m. Train rides will open to the public at 10 a.m. Rides will be free all day Monday, March 13.

Mays also discussed the job openings within Shawnee County’s operations. A career expo is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the Shawnee Co. Health Dept., 2600 SW East Circle Dr. At least 10 county departments will be on hand to recruit potential workers.

Watch the interview to hear what Mays says about the county’s efforts to attract and retain workers. He also comments on recent property valuations and how he will approach budget discussions coming up this summer.

